Bowey was tendered a qualifying offer Monday.

Bowey logged an impressive 51 games in his rookie season, finishing with 12 points before ultimately losing his spot in the lineup to more experienced players like Michal Kempny and Jakub Jerebek. The Capitals have high expectations for the 23-year-old moving forward, but his role for 2018-19 is still somewhat in flux as the roster continues to be filled out in free agency.