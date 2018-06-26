Capitals' Madison Bowey: Tendered qualifying offer
Bowey was tendered a qualifying offer Monday.
Bowey logged an impressive 51 games in his rookie season, finishing with 12 points before ultimately losing his spot in the lineup to more experienced players like Michal Kempny and Jakub Jerebek. The Capitals have high expectations for the 23-year-old moving forward, but his role for 2018-19 is still somewhat in flux as the roster continues to be filled out in free agency.
More News
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Brought up to big club•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Sent down briefly•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Issued max fine•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Helpers in back-to-back games•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Back with Capitals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...