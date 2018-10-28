Bowey logged just 10:29 of ice time and registered only two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Bowey had been in the press box since Michal Kempny returned after missing the first two games of the season until getting a sweater on Saturday. The 23-year-old has solid upside in dynasty formats but will need regular playing time to garner any fantasy relevance in standard leagues -- an uncertain prospect with Christian Djoos and Brooks Orpik ahead of him on the depth chart.