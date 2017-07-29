Capitals' Madison Bowey: Will get serious look at NHL level
Bowey has a chance to make the Capitals roster out of training camp this fall, CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
"There's a spot there for him," AHL Hershey head coach Troy Mann said. "He's a right-shot D with size, and can move the puck. So I wouldn't be shy about saying that if he has a great training camp, you could see him cracking the lineup." A lacerated ankle that Bowey sustained last December is said to have curtailed his production down the stretch for the AHL's Bears, but the two-way phenom managed .41 points per game during the regular season, as well as two goals and assists apiece over 10 games in the Calder Cup playoffs. The 22-year-old was acquired by the Caps with a second-round (53th overall) selection in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, and he's said to be the franchise's second-best blue-line prospect behind Christian Djoos.
