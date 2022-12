Johansson provided a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Johansson set up Conor Sheary's first-period mark. The assist was Johansson's third in as many games. The veteran forward is up to five goals, seven helpers, seven power-play points, 40 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 25 outings, mainly in a middle-six role.