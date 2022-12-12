Johansson scored a shorthanded goal on a penalty shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Johansson was slashed on a shorthanded rush from the blue line, earning the penalty shot, which he converted as his seventh goal of the season. This was the 32-year-old forward's first shorthanded point since the 2012-13 campaign. He's up to seven goals, seven assists, 51 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 30 contests overall, with eight of his 14 points coming on the power play.