Johansson scored a goal and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Johansson broke up Casey DeSmith's shutout bid in the third period. With the Capitals navigating a handful of injuries to forwards, Johansson has had to play a larger role than initially expected early in the year. The 32-year-old forward hasn't found much success lately, with a goal and an assist in five games in November. He has seven points, 27 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 15 contests overall.