Johansson tallied a power-play assist during Saturday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Johansson has posted eight points over his last 11 games - including a four-game point streak with the the helper against the Bruins. The 32-year-old is having his best campaign in recent memory with 28 points in 54 games and appears to have settled in to a regular spot on the top power-play unit with the likes of Alex Ovechkin.