Johansson suffered an injury in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Panthers and is undergoing an evaluation, Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now reports.
Head coach Peter Laviolette didn't provide any specifics regarding Johansson's injury, though more information could surface before Saturday's Stadium Series game against the Hurricanes. If he can't play in that contest, Alexei Protas would likely enter the lineup in his place.
