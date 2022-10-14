Johansson tallied a goal on his only shot during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Johansson has a goal and six shots in Washington's first two games. The 32-year-old will need to find the scoresheet with some regularity to fend off the likes of Alexei Protas, Connor McMichael and Joe Snively for ice time.
