Johansson produced an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Johansson helped out on a Garnet Hathaway tally in the second period. With a goal and an assist over his last three games, Johansson continues to make occasional contributions on offense. With the Capitals' forward group significantly healthier, he's been pushed down the lineup a bit. He's at 22 points, 69 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 46 contests.