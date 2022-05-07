Johansson had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Panthers in Game 3.

His goal stood as the winner. Anthony Mantha's shot midway through the second was blocked by a Florida defender in front of the net, but Johansson was Johnny-on-the-spot and backhanded the loose puck over Sergei Bobrovsky to push the score to 2-1. The points are Johansson's first this postseason.