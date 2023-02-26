Johansson (illness) won't play Sunday against the Sabres, per Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.

Johansson will miss a second game while recovering from an illness. The 31-year-old forward has 13 goals and 15 assists in 60 games this season. Recently acquired Craig Smith will likely take Johansson's spot on the Caps' second line, alongside Nicklas Backstrom and Conor Sheary.