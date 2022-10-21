Johansson picked up an assist Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Senators.
He had a great entry into the Sens' zone and then feathered the puck to T.J. Oshie for the score in the first period. Johansson has points in three of his past four games and four points (one goal, three assists) in five games overall.
