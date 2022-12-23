Johansson tallied the game-winning goal and added two shots during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against the Senators.
Johansson has been shoring up Washington's offense while the team continues to deal with myriad injury woes, posting four goals and eight points over his last 15 games. The 32-year-old is worth a look in most formats as long as continues to garner top-six minutes and opportunities with Alex Ovechkin on the top power-play unit.
