Johansson recorded a goal during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Johansson was the beneficiary of an errant clear by Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov in the third period of Wednesday's loss. The 32-year-old has had a bounce-back season with 11 goals and 21 points in 44 games, but the return of Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson has pushed him out of the top six and off the top power-play unit so Johansson may have trouble producing the kind of consistent offense fantasy managers crave.