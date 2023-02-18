Johansson (undisclosed) practiced with the team Friday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Johansson was injured Thursday against Florida but it seems like he might be good to go Saturday against the Hurricanes. The 32-year-old has 28 points through 57 games on the year.
More News
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Hurt in Thursday's loss•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Extends point streak•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Scores in Saturday's loss•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Notches assist in overtime win•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Pots goal Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Three points in rout•