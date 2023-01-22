Johansson scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Johansson has a pair of goals and two assists over his last six outings. The winger tallied midway through the third period of this lopsided loss. He's up to 12 goals, 24 points, 78 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 49 outings this season. He's mainly played in a middle-six role, though he's been listed on the fourth line amid the Capitals' recent line shuffling.