Johansson (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday against the Hurricanes, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Johansson was injured during Thursday's 6-3 loss to Florida and was previously considered to be a game-time decision Saturday as a result. He has 13 goals and 28 points in 57 contests this season. Johansson is projected to play on a line with Nicklas Backstrom and Conor Sheary.