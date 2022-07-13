Johansson signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Capitals on Wednesday.
Johansson combined for 29 points in 69 games between the Kraken and the Capitals last year. He rejoined the Capitals for a second stint in DC at the trade deadline, and they apparently saw enough to keep him around for another season. Expect the 31-year-old to play a middle-six role in 2022-23.
More News
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Opportunistic goal wins game•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Points in three straight outings•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Reunited with former club•
-
Kraken's Marcus Johansson: Gets 400th career point•
-
Kraken's Marcus Johansson: Slides assist in loss•