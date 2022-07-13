Johansson signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Capitals on Wednesday.

Johansson combined for 29 points in 69 games between the Kraken and the Capitals last year. He rejoined the Capitals for a second stint in DC at the trade deadline, and they apparently saw enough to keep him around for another season. Expect the 31-year-old to play a middle-six role in 2022-23.