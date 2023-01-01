Johansson had a goal and two assists in a 9-2 rout of the Canadiens on Saturday.

Both assists came with the man advantage; the goal was at even strength. Johansson has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last six games. Half of those have come with the man advantage. And he has two game-winning goals in that span. Johansson is hit-and-miss offensively most weeks, but this is a nice fantasy stretch.