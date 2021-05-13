Fehervary was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Fehervary didn't get into an NHL game this season, instead logging all of his playing time in the minors. He produced 17 points in 24 contests with AHL Hershey. The Slovakian blueliner shouldn't be expected to play in the postseason.
