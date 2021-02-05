Fehervary has been assigned to AHL Hershey, yo reports.
Fehervary has been with the Capitals' taxi squad since the start of the season, but he has yet to appear in an NHL contest this campaign, so this move makes sense. The 21-year-old blueliner drew into six games with the big club in 2019-20, picking up one helper while posting a minus-2 rating over that span.
