Fehervary (knee) is an option to suit up in Thursday's exhibition matchup versus the Flyers, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Tuesday.

Fehervary started training camp in a non-contact jersey for precautionary reasons, but he'll be good to go for Thursday's tune-up game. The left-shot blueliner underwent knee surgery in April to repair his meniscus, but that didn't faze the Capitals' brass, as Fehervary signed a seven-year, $42 million contract extension over the summer.