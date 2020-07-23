Fehervary (undisclosed) was on the ice for Thursday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Fehervary was absent from Wednesday's session but is good to go just days before the Capitals leave for the Toronto playoff bubble. The 20-year-old defender is expected to serve as a depth option during the postseason.
