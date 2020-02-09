Play

The Capitals demoted Fehervary to AHL Hershey on Sunday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

The 20-year-old had played a fairly significant role with the big club in his five games this campaign, notching an assist while averaging 16:19 of ice time. Fehervary will head back to the minors where he's accumulated 14 points through 45 games this season.

