Fehervary registered an assist, two shots and a plus-3 rating during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

The helper on Alex Ovechkin's last second empty-net goal snapped a nine-game point drought for Fehervary, The 25-year-old has managed only a single goal and 12 points in 53 games but remains an invaluable stay-at-home defenseman for the Capitals.