Fehervary recorded an assist, two hits and three blocked shots during Monday's 6-4 win over the Canucks.
The helper is Fehervary's first point of the new season -- though the 23-year-old currently sits third in the league with 18 hits, so those in deeper formats that count such peripherals may want to take advantage of his prowess in this area.
