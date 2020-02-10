Play

The Capitals recalled Fehervary from AHL Hershey on Monday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Fehervary was sent down Sunday to conserve some cap space, but the 2018 second-round pick is still with the big club heading into Monday's home game versus the Islanders. He has played two games in February and recorded an assist, two shots on net and seven hits.

