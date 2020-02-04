The Capitals recalled Fehervary from AHL Hershey on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old cracked the Capitals' opening night roster and appeared in the club's first three games, registering zero points, four shots on goal and six hits in those contests before being sent down to the minors. While spending the bulk of the campaign in the AHL, Fehervary has tallied four goals and 10 assists across 45 games. Unless a member of the Capitals' blueline group is dealing with an unreported injury, Fehervary will likely serve as a seventh defenseman while he's up with Washington.