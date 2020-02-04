Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Called up to NHL
The Capitals recalled Fehervary from AHL Hershey on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old cracked the Capitals' opening night roster and appeared in the club's first three games, registering zero points, four shots on goal and six hits in those contests before being sent down to the minors. While spending the bulk of the campaign in the AHL, Fehervary has tallied four goals and 10 assists across 45 games. Unless a member of the Capitals' blueline group is dealing with an unreported injury, Fehervary will likely serve as a seventh defenseman while he's up with Washington.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.