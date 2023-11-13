Fehervary (lower body) hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with Columbus, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Fehervary is currently on injured reserve, so he wasn't eligible to play against Vegas on Tuesday but could return in the next contest. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old defenseman had recorded assists in back-to-back games, though those are his only points this season. In order to play Saturday, Fehervary will need to be activated off injured reserve, a move that would likely see Dylan McIlrath sent back to the minors.