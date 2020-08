Fehervary (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's Game 4 against the Islanders, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With Fehervary on the shelf, Michal Kempny will likely draw back into the lineup for a must-win Game 4. The 20-year-old rookie registered one hit in 11:31 of ice time during Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Islanders. If the Capitals are able to pull of the victory Tuesday, Fehervary will be reevaluatead ahead of Thursday's Game 5.