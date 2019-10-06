Fehervary was dropped down to AHL Hershey on Sunday.

Fehervary logged three games with the Caps this year, in which he recorded four shots, two PIM and six hits while averaging 14:39 of ice time. The blueliner's demotion is likely linked to the health of Michal Kempny (hamstring). In the meantime, if Kempny remains on the shelf, Tyler Lewington figures to take Fehervary's spot in the lineup.