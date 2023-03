Fehervary (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Ducks.

Fehervary was ruled out during the third period. The 23-year-old defenseman opened the scoring in the first period, which was his fifth goal and 13th point of the campaign. Trades have already depleted the Capitals' blue line a bit, and both Fehervary and Nick Jensen (upper body) couldn't finish Wednesday's game, which could lead to the Capitals making a roster move ahead of Saturday's game in San Jose.