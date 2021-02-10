Fehervary was assigned to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.
Fehervary has bounced between the minors and the taxi squad early on this season, a trend that may continue throughout the campaign. The 21-year-old blueliner has yet to crack the Capitals' lineup this year, but he appeared in six games with the big club last season, picking up one helper while posting a minus-2 rating over that span.
