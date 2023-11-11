Fehervary suffered a lower-body injury against New Jersey and will not return Friday.
Fehervary tallied an assist and two shots before leaving Friday's game. The 24-year-old now has two helpers in 12 appearances this season. An update on his status should be available before Saturday's matchup with the Islanders.
More News
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Sets up shorthanded goal•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Inks three-year extension•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Tallies sixth goal of season•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Won't return Thursday•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Game-time decision•