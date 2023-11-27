Fehervary (lower body) is slated to play in Monday's matchup with San Jose.

Fehervary is poised to return following a five-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body problem. With just two points in 12 contests this year, the 24-year-old blueliner is unlikely to perform significantly better than he did last season when he notched 16 points in 67 outings. In order to activate Fehervary off injured reserve, the club will need to return either Alexander Alexeyev or Lucas Johansen to the minors, though it could also place T.J. Oshie (upper body) on IR to free up a roster spot.