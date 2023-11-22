Fehervary (lower body) stayed on the ice late Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports, indicating he won't be in the lineup against Buffalo.

Previous reports indicated Fehervary could be an option against Columbus on Saturday, however, the defenseman not only missed that contest but will be out versus the Sabres as well. At this point, the Slovak should probably still be labeled day-to-day as he is at least practicing with the team.