Fehervary expects to join AHL Hershey now that his contract with HV-71 is completed, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Fehervary was selected 46th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft but has already made a favorable impression with the Caps organization following a solid season overseas. Gulitti notes that Capitals director of player development Steve Richmond suggested the Slovak defender could get some NHL action at some point during the 2019-20 season, but he will likely need some time to acclimate to the North American game and is therefore removed from fantasy consideration outside of dynasty formats for the near future.