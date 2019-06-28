Fehervary expects to join AHL Hershey now that his contract with HV-71 is completed, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Fehervary was selected 46th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft but has already made a favorable impression with the Caps organization following a solid season overseas. Gulitti notes that Capitals director of player development Steve Richmond suggested the Slovak defender could get some NHL action at some point during the 2019-20 season, but he will likely need some time to acclimate to the North American game and is therefore removed from fantasy consideration outside of dynasty formats for the near future.

Our Latest Stories