Fehervary scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two hits, blocked shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

The Canucks aggressively pulled the goalie early, and Fehervary made them pay with his first goal of the year from long distance. The 23-year-old defenseman rarely does much on offense -- this was just his third point in 24 contests and his first since an assist Nov. 11 versus the Lightning. He's made up for it in physicality with 79 hits and 36 blocked shots while adding 34 shots on net, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in a defensive top-four role.