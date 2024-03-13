Fehervary (lower body) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's clash with Edmonton, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Fehervary has been out of action for the Caps' last 10 contests due to his lower-body issue. The 24-year-old blueliner is eight points shy of reaching the 20-point threshold for the first time in his three-year NHL career. If he does return to the lineup against the Oilers, Alexander Alexeyev will likely be sent to the press box, though Ethan Bear could also be in danger of being scratched.