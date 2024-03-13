Fehervary (lower body) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's clash with Edmonton, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Fehervary has been out of action for the Caps' last 10 contests due to his lower-body issue. The 24-year-old blueliner is eight points shy of reaching the 20-point threshold for the first time in his three-year NHL career. If he does return to the lineup, Alexander Alexeyev will likely be dropped from the lineup, though Ethan Bear could also be in danger of being scratched.