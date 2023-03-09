Fehervary (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus New Jersey on Thursday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Fehervary has missed the last two games, but was wearing a regular jersey Wednesday and Thursday at practice. Fehervary has five goals, 13 points, 163 hits and 93 blocked shots in 51 games this season. Stay tuned.
More News
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Skates in regular jersey•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Still wearing non-contact sweater•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Not playing Saturday•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Departs Wednesday's contest•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Slips assist•
-
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Nets two points in loss•