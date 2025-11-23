Fehervary logged an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

The helper snapped an eight-game point drought for Fehervary. The 26-year-old defenseman saw a season-low 16:04 of ice time, which may have been a product of the Capitals chasing offense rather than trying to shut things down at the back. The blueliner is at one goal, six assists, 30 hits, 38 blocked shots, 27 shots on net, 13 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 22 appearances, a pace similar to the one that saw him put up a career-high 25 points in 81 regular-season outings a year ago.