Fehervary scored a goal on two shots, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Fehervary entered this road trip with no goals this season, but he's scored in each of the last two games. The 23-year-old defenseman plays more of a stay-at-home style, so this burst of offense is likely to be short-lived. He's up to four points, 36 shots, 82 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 25 contests.