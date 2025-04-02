Fehervary's nose wasn't broken when he was struck in the face by a puck during Tuesday's 4-3 win over Boston and is "fine," coach Spencer Carbery told Tom Gulitti of NHL.com on Wednesday.

Fehervary should be good to remain in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against Carolina. He has four goals, 24 points, 125 hits and 141 blocks in 74 appearances in 2024-25.