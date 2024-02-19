Fehervary (lower body) is expected to miss 1-2 weeks after coach Spencer Carbery told reporters Monday, "Week-to-week. Whether it's one or two, that's what we're looking at," per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Fehervary isn't exactly an offensive powerhouse with just two goals and 10 assists through 47 games this season. As such, his absence will only impact formats that value hits and blocks, of which he has 108 and 71, respectively. With a spot open in the lineup, both Alexander Alexeyev and Ethan Bear should be in contention for minutes.