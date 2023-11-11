Fehervary (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Fehervary was injured in the second period of Friday's 4-2 win over New Jersey. He will miss at least the next two contests, starting with Saturday's matchup with the Islanders, following his placement on the IR list. Fehervary has two assists, 17 shots on goal, 20 blocked shots and 29 hits in 12 outings this season. He could be replaced in the lineup Saturday by Alexander Alexeyev or recent call-up Dylan McIlrath.