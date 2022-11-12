Fehervary delivered an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

Last season, Fehervary impressively stacked eight goals on top of nine assists through 79 games as a rookie, and he also committed to 251 hits and 117 blocked shots. The 23-year-old defenseman is having a tougher time in the attacking zone this year -- as two assists represent his point total through 16 games -- but Fehervary still has the mean streak going defensively with 54 hits and 21 blocked shots between 20:30 of ice time on the second pair.