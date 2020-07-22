Fehervary was absent from Wednesday's practice session, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Fehervary should be considered a long shot, at best, to get into a game for the Caps during the postseason. If he does play, he figures to log minimal minutes and likely won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.
