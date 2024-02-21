Fehervary was put on injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
The move can be retroactive to Saturday, which would make Fehervary eligible to be activated ahead of Monday's contest versus Ottawa. Fehervary has two goals and 12 points in 47 games this season. While he's unavailable, Ethan Bear is likely to remain in the lineup.
